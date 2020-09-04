Kansas lawmakers focus on civil discourse

KANSAS — We are in a conflicting time. It can seem like people on different sides don’t agree on anything. But a group of Kansas lawmakers are making sure that despite those disagreements, work can still get done.

Civil discourse is engagement in coversation to enhance understanding. And the founders of the group say that is the goal.

Following the deaths of Senator John McCain and former President George Bush, Republican Representative Steven Johnson noticed a coming together of people regardless of political party. He joined forces with Democratic Representative Kathy Wolf-Moore to create the civil discourse group, in the hope of continuing that bipartisan support.

Rep. Steven Johnson, (R) Assaria, said, “Listening is just so important. If we can do a little more of that, I think it can go a long way towards actually getting us so much farther in accomplishing things.”

The group of lawmakers meets every 2-3 weeks while the legislature is in session. They discuss how best to solve problems and work through disagreements while still remaining professional and civil towards one another. Representative Johnson says this can especially be helpful for lawmakers while in committee meetings, where most of the work is done on bills.

“We just want to take that breath and say, ‘Wait a minute. Can I learn something that I don’t know by listening for a moment before I rush to be heard?'”

The group takes part in a program from the National Institute for Civil Discourse called Common Sense America that focuses on civility in American politics.

The group is open to all state lawmakers, regardless of political party. And Representative Johnson says they will be back next session.