Kansas lawmakers debate milk

KANSAS (KSNT) — State lawmakers are having a debate over milk.

Most people drink pasteurized milk – which has been heated to kill harmful germs.

But some prefer raw milk – which the CDC says can make you sick.

A senate committee has held hearings on two bills.

One completely stopping the sale of raw milk and another making producers place potential illness warning labels on their products.

Sen. Dan Kerschen, R-Garden Plain, said, “The food safety issue is what we are concerned with. It only takes one incident and someone’s sick and then if it’s milk related everyone suffers from that. And that’s what we’re trying to avoid.”

Blake Williams, Former Raw Milk Producer, said, “They can’t compete with the stores and the mass producers. So it’ll be the end of them, literally that will be it for them.”

The issue could head to the full senate as soon as next week.