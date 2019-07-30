Kansas lawmakers audit how taxpayer dollars are being spent

KANSAS – Kansas lawmakers made sure your taxpayer dollars are being spent in the best way possible.

The legislative Post Audit Committee met at the capitol, discussing consolidation of services, selling excess products, and taxes. The committee looked into tax incentives for certain businesses from the Department of Commerce. Legislators questioned why some got the reward and what the reasoning was behind it. One lawmaker says the audits are good for letting the public see what the government is doing.

“A lot in government happen behind closed doors and even here in Topeka when we have quite openly there are still things that happen behind the curtain that legislators don’t realize and there’s not a lot of transparency there for us to make policy decisions going forward.” Sen. Julia Lynn, (R) Olathe

The committee will hold another post audit meeting in October.