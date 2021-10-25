Kansas law enforcement to crack down on seatbelt violators

GIRARD, Kans. — Law enforcement across the state of Kansas are cracking down on seat belt violators.

All part of a week-long campaign by K-Dot emphasizing seat belt safety around schools. This week, police across the state will issue citations to violators. More than half of the kids killed in car crashes in 2019 weren’t buckled-up.

“Its important for us to set a good example for our children. If we are setting a good example of wearing our seat belts they’ll do it in the future. as technology gets better safety gets better and its taking the extra step to ensure that we make it to our destination safe,” said Chris Wilson, Girard Police Chief.

The campaign runs through the end of the week.