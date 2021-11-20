Kansas law enforcement increasing patrols to make sure you arrive to your holiday safely

COLUMBUS, Ks. — Starting Saturday, law enforcement agencies across the state of Kansas will be partnering together to make sure you make it to your holiday destination safely.



The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office will be taking part in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Traffic Enforcement Campaign.



This is being supported through a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.



Agencies will be increasing their patrols on highways and secondary roads up until Monday November 29th.



The campaign is targeted towards seatbelts and safe travel.



David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff, says, “This is an important time to be with family, and you certainly don’t want to risk jeopardizing your life, somebody else’s life by not being safe and not being prepared.”



Officials recommend remaining patient on the road during this time and give yourself extra travel time.



They also recommend having a designated driver planned ahead of time if you decide to drink during the holidays.