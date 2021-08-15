PARSONS, Kan. — Kansas law enforcement are partnering to keep drivers safe on the road.

The Parsons Police Department will be one of the agencies participating in the upcoming You Drink, You Drive, You Lose campaign by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The campaign starts on August 20 and runs until Labor Day.

Agencies statewide will be cracking down on drunk or impaired drivers.

In 2019 over 10,000 people were killed from drunk driving crashes.

Dennis Dodd, Parsons Police Department Deputy Chief of Police, says, “It is something that the chief and the department feel very strong, no one wants to work a DUI crash.”

“We want our kids to get to school safe, we want everyone to be able to get around in the community safe.”

Officials recommend having a sober driver lined up before you drink outside of your home.