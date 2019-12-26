Kansas launches new website to help farmers deal with stress

KANSAS — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces a new website aimed at helping state farmers cope with ag-related stress.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture along with other ag partners have collaborated to create the website to help producers cope with challenges.

In recent years, the Kansas ag community has faced market uncertainties, natural disasters, trade wars, and other setbacks.

And these stressful situations has heightened the focus on mental health in the agricultural community.

The website offers resources and support for all who face issues in farming.

To visit the website, follow the link below.

https://www.kansasagstress.org