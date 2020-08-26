Former Kansas Insurance Department building to be auctioned

TOPEKA, Ks. — A long-standing building in downtown Topeka is going up for auction. The state is selling the former Kansas Insurance Department building just West of the Capitol.

It was built in 1924 as the Topeka Woman’s Club. It later housed the Insurance Department until it moved to a different location in West Topeka last year.

The building includes many stained glass windows, chandeliers, and lots of office space.

The auctioneers say the building would be a perfect spot for a law firm, or any business with employees that interact with lawmakers.

Marty Higgenbotham, Auctioneer, said, “There’s no buildings being built like it today, period. They just don’t come like this, you just don’t see the character being built today that this building exudes. Fabulous oak floors throughout the building as an example. I went all the way to the top, it’s concrete and steel, I mean this building is built to take on the weather.”

The building will be auctioned off at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning.