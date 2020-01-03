Kansas imposes addition registration fees on electric and hybrid vehicles

KANSAS — Being eco friendly with your vehicle will cost you more if you live in Kansas.

The big question is why

Byron Boldrini has owned his Tesla for just over a year.

Byron Boldrin said, “Nothing but good things, it’s fantastic. It’s easy to operate. It’s really user friendly.

If you’re like Boldrini and your car is electric, the state of Kansas will now charge you a higher registration fee.

Joe Grisolano, Crawford County Treasurer, said, “The state legislature last year passed a bill that increases the registration fee for hybrid and electric vehicles.”

“I think it’s a bit short-sided that a lot of people are moving this direction just for fuel costs if nothing else,” said Boldrini.

“If they already own an electric vehicle and they get their renewal notice, it will already have the increased registration fee on it. If it’s a total electric vehicle, I believe the registration is now going to be 100 dollars, and if it’s a hybrid vehicle it will be 50 dollars,” said Grisolano.

Boldrini says this does not come as a surprise.

This is probably just a quick reaction to the upsurge, perhaps in the sales.

“All the increase in the registration fees will be going to the state of Kansas and I believe it goes to the highway fund,” said Grisolano.

“I think as they realized the benefits that’ll ease back. These are cars also, they’re still paying taxes on it normally and more and more of them. I just think they’ll realize it’ll be better off in the end,” said Boldrini.