Kansas hemp farmers preparing for harvest

KANSAS — Hemp farmers are preparing for harvest as the crop’s second year of being grown in the state winds down.

Currently you can only grow hemp in Kansas if you are doing research on it. Farmers are learning the best ways to grow the crop and what is the best way to make a profit.

State officials say hemp farmers likely broke even in 2019 as they figured out best practices – but that could change with another year of learning.

Matt Etzel, Division of Post Audit, said, “Hemp has the potential to be an economically successful crop in Kansas, but it’s success will depend on two things, future hemp harvest and future market conditions.”

Hemp can only be grown with a 0.3% or less THC content. It’s used to make oils, flours, and even rope.