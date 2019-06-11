Kansas governor seeks presidential declaration for 63 counties recovering from severe weather

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is seeking a major presidential declaration for public assistance for 63 counties recovering from record rainfall and severe weather.

The declaration would cover damage from record rains and numerous tornadoes beginning April 28 through May. The public assistance program helps pay for restoration of public infrastructure and other damage caused by the severe weather. Kelly sent a similar request back in May. That one was for federal funding for shelter management, water rescues, human services support and other needs.

Qualifying counties in our area include Allen, Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties.

