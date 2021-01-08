Kansas Governor Pushes for More Coronavirus Vaccines

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joins the push to get more vaccines to Kansas. Kelly is joining seven other state governors in demanding more action from the federal government in vaccine rollout. In a letter sent today to National Health Secretary Alex Azar and the Chief Operating Officer for Operation WARP SPEED Gustave Perna, eight democratic governors are arguing for more vaccines to be distributed sooner and calling the federal government’s failure to distribute doses to states “unacceptable.”

Some state representatives say they’re disappointed in how vaccine distribution is being handled as well.

“Dr. Azar and other people at the CDC and at the National Institutes of Health promised us that as soon as the vaccine was ready, it would be transported immediately. Military, aircrafts were standing by…it did not happen,” says Kansas State Representative John Carmichael, a Democrat from Wichita.

In a call this morning, the governor said more vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are coming to Kansas next week, about 17,000 from each manufacturer. So far, the governor says the state’s given out nearly 46,000 doses. According to Kelly, the state is working with hospitals to make sure those numbers are reported accurately to the federal health leaders.