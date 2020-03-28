Kansas Governor Issues Statewide Stay-At-Home Order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state.

The governor said predictions from health officials said the state could see as many as 900 cases in the coming weeks. At last update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there were 202 coronavirus cases and four deaths in-state.

Kelly said the stay-at-home order will go into effect March 30 at 12:01 a.m. and expire April 19.

Kelly said the statewide stay-at-home order means Kansans must remain at home unless going to work to perform an essential function, or going outdoors to exercise while practicing social distancing.

“This is our window to ensure Kansas does not suffer the same terrible fate of states like New York and Missouri,” Kelly said.

The governor did mention the 2.2 trillion relief package as good news and aid to eligible Kansans making less than $75,000.