Kansas Government working to streamline decisions during emergencies

KANSAS — We’re in a pandemic — leaving the state government scrambling. Now there’s an effort to streamline decisions during some major emergencies.

Lawmakers are looking to change the law – to bring clarity to decide who can make decisions during a pandemic.

For months, the Governor has been signing executive orders during the state of emergency, but they haven’t come without controversy.

Rep. Fred Patton, (R) Topeka, said, “We’re in uncharted territories and the law does not provide any guidance, so as we move along we’ve kind of been making it up and hoping we’re complying with what laws we have and then trying to figure out what we need to do moving forward.”

The confusion has led to disagreements with the Attorney General, top lawmakers, and local officials.

The legislature can change the law when they return in January.

It’s possible Kansas would still be in the middle of a pandemic. But they say it’s important to look at the problems now.

Sen. Mike Thompson, (R) Shawnee, said, “It’s still fresh in our memory what’s going on, how it impacts various parts of the economy and various people in different ways, and that give us a better judge than if we wait until it’s all over. It would be very easy to forget some of those things.”

Some are saying the legislature needs to have a bigger role in representing what the people want during the crisis.

“Our hands are somewhat tied because we’re really tied to whatever the governor decides and what the state finance council decides and I think our constituents feel a little bit frustrated at our ability to have some influence over, say opening businesses, over how the schools are going to be opened. They can’t come to us and we can’t have our input.”

Legislators voted to make a change to the law earlier this year by limiting limit the Governor’s emergency powers on public health and business closures.