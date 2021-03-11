Kansas gains access to additional firefighting resources

KANSAS — Additional firefighting resources are available for use in the state of Kansas.

It’s all thanks to The Great Plains Interstate Fire Compact – which is part of an agreement between 7 states and one Canadian province, to assist Kansas during wildfire season. A total of six additional engines and a taskforce leader are on loan from Wyoming, Colorado, and South Dakota.

Charles Morse, Labette County Emergency Manager, said, “High wind, low humidity, that’s when our fire danger gets really high and the weather service in different places will issue red flag warnings, which means the conditions are very susceptible to fire.”

Currently, everything is stationed in Pratt – and can be transported throughout the state when needed.