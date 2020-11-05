Kansas foundation working to improve access to child care

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Access to early childhood care has been a issue for Kansans — only three of the state’s 105 counties meet their community’s needs.

“There’s a lack of availability for early childhood care, I’m not just talking pre school, infant/toddler care seems to be an issue within our community.”

Having enough access to early childcare has been an issue for the Pittsburg community. Even if expecting parents try to get a head start on enrollment, they may be in for a long and difficult wait. The average cost for childcare in the state is $11,000 a year and 44% of Kansans live in areas with limited or no access to childcare.

“Right now our waiting list, sometimes people are on it a year, year and a half before they can even get in.”

That’s where Imagine Pittsburg 2030 comes in. This initiative started back in 2010, looking at long-standing relationships to help solve the current issue.

Richard Proffitt, USD 250 Superintendent, said, “We are reengaging in these conversations, which are old conversations, but its not because we are just trying to do something on our own, we realize this needs to be a community effort.”

Working with Pittsburg Community Schools, they are hoping to help out the family resource center.

“Four year old at risk education, four year old education in general, and childcare, they go hand in hand, so how is it can we help from our standpoint in what we can control, but also be a partner in what other entities need to take care of.”

So that the next generation can have a better chance at a brighter tomorrow.

“Quality early learning, it helps with their reading potential when they hit third grade, it helps with graduation rates, it helps keep them out of jail,” said Elliott.