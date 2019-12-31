Kansas focused on election security for 2020

KANSAS — With the 2020 presidential election on the horizon, Kansas officials at the state and local levels say they are prepared to prevent efforts to tamper with voting.

A spending deal reached by the house and senate is allocating 425 million dollars in grant funding for states to implement election upgrades.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab says he is focusing on each county in efforts to boost security before 2020.

In Kansas, there are 105 counties controlling poll books and counting the actual votes.

Crawford County Clerk Don Pyle says they’ve been focused on this issue for years.

Don Pyle, Crawford County Clerk, said, “Over the last five, six years, Our statewide focus has been to work with Homeland Security on a lot of issues and they’ve expressed their availability to help us with any kind of testing or things like that.”

Pyle also says within the last year, they’ve purchased new election equipment that they have already put to use.

He says the county’s election reporting modules are highly encrypted and potentially impossible to hack.