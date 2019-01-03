Kansas Fire Marshal's Office announces departments to receive grant funds

The Kansas Fire Marshal's Office announces that 70 volunteer and part-time fire departments will be receiving grant funds this year.

The money comes to the agencies through the Kansas Firefighter Recruitment and Safety Grant Program. The money can be used for purchasing safety gear, starting junior firefighter programs, and physical costs for firefighters with no insurance or ability to be reimbursed by their department.

Locally, Baxter Springs Fire Department was awarded just over eight thousand dollars, and the Galena Volunteer Fire Department was awarded nearly $78 hundred dollars. A total of $400 thousand dollars was granted to a total of 70 agencies across the state.