Kansas farmers just now harvesting Winter Wheat

KANSAS – Rain in May and June impacted farmers planting crops across the state, but one crop has been in the ground since last fall.

Farmers are harvesting Winter Wheat. Normally at this time, two thirds of the state’s wheat has been cut, but it’s currently at about one third. Last fall rains delayed wheat planting, and recent rain has made getting into fields to cut difficult. That will limit the amount of wheat in the state this year, but the quality of crop is up.

“The wheat that’s left that hasn’t been affected by rain washing it out or hail, it looks really good, we’re getting some great yields in many places, but that’s kind of offset by the fact that we’ve lost some acres.” Marsha Boswell, Director of Communications, Kansas Wheat Commission

“Moisture through the Winter and the Spring definitely gave us a good wheat crop. it’s a lot taller than it was last year, last year there was a drought and our wheat was like knee high, and then this year we have a lot better straw which means we’re going to get more hay for the cattle and have a better wheat crop in general.” Nicole Harrison, Wheat Farmer

Farmers are about two weeks behind normal harvesting. But are using the stretch of hot days to make up ground.