Kansas farmers behind on planting due to severe weather

The recent severe weather has made it hard for Kansas farmers to get their crops in the ground.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reports that sorghum planting is running late with 25-percent planted. That is half of what is normally seeded by this time. Just 48-percent of the state’s soybeans have also been planted so far. Usually this late in the spring, Kansas farmers already have 69-percent of the crop seeded. Corn planting is 89-percent finished, compared to the 97-percent average. Winter wheat condition is rated as 12-percent poor to very poor, 30-percent fair, and 58-percent good to excellent. The state’s wheat crop is developing very slowly this season, with only 2-percent now mature. Typically 25-percent has matured by this date.

