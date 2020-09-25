KANSAS — The state is looking to get more diversity in decisions made while the legislature is not in session.

Representative Troy Waymaster is a Lawmaker from in central Kansas. He’s one of nine legislative leaders who made decisions when lawmakers are on break – a period that typically lasts from June through December. And he’s the only one from the western half of the state.

During the coronavirus pandemic – there have been plenty of decision to make. Whether to shut down businesses or schools – require masks – and how to spend emergency money. Now there’s a push to get more lawmakers in on making out of session decisions. A group that better represents the entire state.

Rep. Fred Patton, Chair, Special Committee on Kansas Emergency Management Act, said, “How do we ensure statewide representation, how do we have more voices on that council that serves in the place of the legislature when we’re not here.”

Lawmakers are considering forming a new council with members from across the state next year.