Kansas district moving away from standardized testing

UNIONTOWN, Ks. — The Uniontown Schools Board of Education is receiving an update on a re-design project at the high school.

Uniontown High School wants to move the focus away from standardized testing to prepare juniors and seniors for after high school.

The school will provide break-out sessions for students to learn life skills.

Some of the sessions will discuss filing taxes, buying a car, personal finance, credit card education, surviving the first year of college, and more.

The school district is currently in the planning phase and hopes to completely implement the re-design next school year.