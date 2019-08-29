Kansas Dept. of Labor reports progress in employment numbers

With Labor Day quickly approaching, officials with the Department of Labor are saying there’s no better time to look at job numbers in Kansas.

Labor Secretary Delia Garcia says the state of labor in Kansas is “positive and stable.”

Garcia says more people are working, income is growing, and the amount of exports from the state is increasing.

The secretary held an open house Wednesday in Topeka to show what the department does and what numbers they’re tracking.

“We look at where is job growth happening and what can we do in the various areas, so we provide the most economic data in all that space,” Garcia explained. “We’re basically the compass for some of the employers and corporations to come in and say, ‘This is a good place to set up shop.'”

One area of concern is that the population is staying fairly flat, meaning fewer workers if more jobs become available.