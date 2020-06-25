KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has introduced a new tourism marketing tagline and campaign celebrating the spirit of Kansas and promoting travel in the sunflower state.

The new tagline – To The Stars – builds upon the state’s motto, Ad Astra Per Aspera, which means to the stars through difficulty.

Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe says the new tagline, “Reminds us who we are and shows us where to go.”

Later this year, the department will have stories and features on the Kansas tourism website, building on the To The Stars theme.

If you want to learn more, follow the link below.

TravelKS.com