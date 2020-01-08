Kansas Department of Revenue warns of Real ID enforcement beginning

KANSAS — If you live in Kansas and you plan on flying anywhere in the U.S., you have a little less than nine months to make sure you have the right identification.

The Kansas Department of Revenue is advising travelers to weigh their options ahead of the nationwide enforcement of the Real ID program.

Beginning in October, all U.S. residents will need a Real ID or other form of compliant identification to board domestic flights, access a federal facility, or enter a nuclear plant.

Kansas began issuing Real IDs back in August of 2017, so many people already have it.

It is a four to five week process to receive the ID, so you may want to make plans soon.

To get a Real ID you must bring a birth certificate or passport, a social security card, and proof of residence.