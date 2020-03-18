Kansas Department of Revenue asks residents to use online services

KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Revenue reminds residents of services available online as coronavirus has shut down many state agencies.

Kansans are able to renew vehicle registration and their driver’s license online.

They are also able to request vital records like birth and marriage certificates.

And they will be able to purchase park passes as well.

Residents can do so by either visiting ikan.ks.gov, or they can download the official IKAN app from the google play store or the apple app store.

Certain limitations do apply to renew driver’s licenses.