(KODE 12) -- A small town couple from Exeter, Missouri, Colt and Stacy Hall knew they uncovered a big idea. It was an idea derived from their own personal experience of potty training their daughter that often times resulted in a lot of messes and cleanups.

Stacy, who graduated from Missouri Southern in 2007, went to Google to see if there were any training potties with a child proof lock only to find out that none of the sort existed. The couple took matters into their own hands and created their own product known as the Potty Safe. It's the first child proof latch training potty, and they had the chance to showcase it on ABC's 'Shark Tank.'