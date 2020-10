KANSAS — If you think you’re identity has been stolen, the Kansas Department of Labor has started a new website to help you.

You simply fill out a form if you think you’re identity has been stolen. The system then creates a police report. Plus, information on who else you should contact.

They list major credit card companies with numbers and websites for you to easily get to and let them know what’s going on. It’s a way to stop the increase in identity theft the state is seeing right now

https://www.dol.ks.gov/fraud

www.GetKansasBenefits.gov