Kansas Democrats going for Senate seat held by Republicans for 80 years

KANSAS – Kansas Democrats are hoping to take a seat that has been held by a Republican for 80 years.

Three democrats have announced they will run for Senate. Current Senator Pat Roberts is not seeking re-election next year. Former congresswoman Nancy Boyda, former federal prosecutor Barry Grissom, and Robert Tillman are on the democratic side. And more democrats considering a run.

“What I think it speaks to is how good our chances of winning this U.S. Senate seat for the first time in a long time as democrats, I think we have really optimistic about our plans and what we can potentially accomplish in November 2020.” Ethan Corson, Kansas Democratic Party Executive Director

Party Executive Director Ethan Corson says major topics will include agriculture, healthcare, the economy, and bipartisanship in the Senate.