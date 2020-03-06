Kansas debating laws concerning sexually violent predators

KANSAS — Kansas lawmakers are considering how best to deal with people considered sexually violent predators.

Under Kansas law, a sexually violent predator is someone charged with a violent sexual offense and is likely to engage in repeat acts.

A bill is being discussed that would require local jurisdictions to alert the Attorney General’s Office up to 2 years before the release of a sexual predator.

The current law only requires a 90-day notice.

The bill also works to get those charged a speedy trial.

That way local jails don’t have to house an inmate longer than necessary.

Senator Rick Wilborn, (R) McPherson, said, “Their resources are limited and sometimes they’ll get stuck with a sexual predator inmate or prisoner for four years and the cost is huge.”

If the bill is passed, it is anticipated that the changes will cost the state just over one million dollars.

Currently the bill is still being considered in committee.