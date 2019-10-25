Kansas Crossing donates $1M to train next generation of trade workers

Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel is supporting high school and college students to learn a skilled trade as well as expanding programs in the Crawford County Career and Technical Education Center (C-TEC).

PITTSBURG, Kan. — “We want to be a part of this community,” explained Kansas Crossing GM Dough Fisher. “We want to be a part of the community’s success.”

Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel is working with C-TEC to expand programs and add scholarships. The two held a check presentation to celebrate its $1 million milestone.

“The whole team is proud to have a small hand in CTEC’s success,” Fisher added.

The partnership allows students who learn better outside of a regular classroom setting the educational opportunities they need to expand production and grow the economy.

“A lot of times what I see is students that maybe don’t excel in the regular classroom, and once they get out and go to C-TEC, they see an opportunity for a great career,” said C-TEC Executive Director Kris Mengarelli.

Kansas Crossing hopes these donations to the company will ensure students a brighter future in trade jobs.

“If kids don’t want to go to college or can’t afford to go to college and want to learn a trade and get right into the working community, this is a great opportunity,” explained Fisher.

“We get students that their grades actually go up back in the regular classroom because they come to us and they are able to do work with their hands that they find meaningful,” said Mengarelli.

C-TEC receives quarterly $100,000 donations from Kansas Crossing — which will reach $4 million dollars over ten years. This partnership has provided more than 1,000 high school students with a brighter future in trade jobs.