Kansas Crossing commits to collaborative space

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A local casino made a three-year investment towards a Pittsburg business.

Kansas Crossing Casino became the first member of The Foundry with a $60,000 total commitment at Block 22 in downtown Pittsburg.

Block 22 functions as a working space for individuals or small businesses in the area.

This partnerships provides an opportunity for Kansas Crossing to support innovation and entrepreneurism.

Foundry memberships are offered several benefits including access to the markerpsace, admission to social events and contest participation.