Kansas Crossing Casino Announces Reopening

Kansas Crossing Casino General Manager, Jeff McKain, released a statement Wednesday announcing when the casino will open and the changes they will be making.

Modification to casino operations include extra sanitation of machines, social distancing parameters, added sanitation stations, and more. Brief screening processes will also be instituted to patrons entering the building.

Staff will wear masks and guests are encouraged to wear them as well.

The full release can be read below:

Pittsburg, KS – Let the good, clean fun begin! We are happy to announce that we will be reopening our doors and welcoming our guests and team members back to Kansas Crossing Casino starting Friday, May 22 at 10:00 A.M.

As you are aware, we are now living in a very different world. When you come back to Kansas Crossing Casino, you’ll see the impact of our casino-wide Extra Care initiative to ensure the health and safety of our guests. This includes:

The availability of anti-bacterial wipes throughout the casino

Frequent sanitation of all screens, table tops and beverage centers

Touchless hand sanitizer stations throughout the property

Floor decals to help guests maintain physical distancing

Some gaming devices will have chairs removed to help with physical distancing

Due to physical distancing Table games will remain closed until a later date

Casino hours of operation will now be Sunday – Thursday from 10AM- Midnight and Friday- Saturday from 10AM-2AM. The south casino entrance will be the only entrance used to enter the casino. We will have entry screening to ensure no one with an elevated temperature of 99 degrees or above enters the casino. Follow signage at the south entrance for entry into Two Brothers Mining Company.

All team members who work in direct guest-service areas will be wearing masks as part of their uniforms. Guests are also encouraged to wear masks, but will have to lower them briefly for the security guard when entering the casino floor for ID verification.

We assure you that the health and safety of our guests and team members is our number one priority. We believe that with enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures in place and increased physical distancing measures throughout the property, we can safely get back to some good, clean fun!