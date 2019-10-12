Kansas criminal justice system expected to see updates with approx. $2.4M in state funding

Criminal justice efforts in Kansas will be be getting about $2.4 million of funding to help with their cause.

Governor Laura Kelly made the announcement in recognition of the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

Funds will be administered through the JAG Program, which works to help make the criminal justice system better.

Twenty-eight agencies in Kansas were given parts of the funding — including the Coffeyville Police Department, which is getting nearly $45,000.

“We’ll use it for our in car camera system — it’s called WatchGuard,” explained CPD Captain Danny Grigg. “We are replacing some older equipment as well as a restraint sytem for non-compliant individuals after they have been arrested which keeps them from kicking out the windows.”

Most of their systems replaced were about five years old.