Kansas courts moving to new case management system

KANSAS — 17 courts in 6 of Kansas’ judicial districts are moving to a new case management system.

The Kansas Supreme Court announced Wednesday that courts in six judicial districts are scheduled to convert to a new case management system between October 27th and November 2nd.

That includes the 11th Judicial District that serves Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties.

During the conversion to the new system, courts will remain open and operating, but some procedures will change.

Courts will stop accepting electronically filed documents and payments.

They will only accept paper-filed documents and payments made in cash or by paper check.

Courts will resume collecting files and payments electronically on November 2nd when the system conversion is complete.