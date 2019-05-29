Kansas Court of Appeals nominee moves to full Senate vote

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s latest court of appeals nominee moves forward.

Sarah Warner was unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee. This sends her to the full Senate for a vote Wednesday.

Warner was Governor Kelly’s second pick for the position. Earlier this month, the Senate voted down Jeffry Jack of Labette County after controversial social media posts were found.

“Educationally and certainly her experiences certainly qualified her for the position, what happened during today’s hearing is that she simply confirmed in an unequivocal way that she is qualified for a position on the court of appeals,” says Senator Eric Rucker, Senate Judiciary Committee Vice-Chair.

Warner needs 21 of 40 votes to be approved.

