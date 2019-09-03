Live Now
Kansas concealed carry licenses decline

News

The number of Kansans applying to get a concealed carry license continues to decline.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says within the last fiscal year, around 3,800 new applications have been received. That’s a decrease of more than 21% from the prior year, and the lowest it’s ever been.

The state even temporarily lowered the cost to apply for a new license. Although most residents who already have a concealed carry did apply to renew them.

Kansas residents can carry without a license, but Schmidt encourages those who do to get properly trained.

