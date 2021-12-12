Kansas community remembers the 100th anniversary of the Amazon Army

FRANKLIN, Ks. — 100 years ago six thousand women marched in the Amazon Army for the rights of coal miners in Southeast Kansas.



The hard work of the Miner’s Hall Museum has kept this piece of history alive, and on Sunday community members returned to pay tribute to those who marched for a brighter future.



“None of us never knew anything about it, she never talked about it, she never retold the story,” says Andy Kennedy, Great-Granddaughter of Elena Purgatorio.



In 2018 Kennedy began looking into her family’s past to learn more about her great-grandfather’s murder.

Her research took her to the Miner’s Hall Museum in Franklin, where she discovered her great-grandmother was a part of a defining moment in Southeast Kansas history.



“Come to find that my great grandmother Elena was one of the women that marched in the Amazon Army,” says Kennedy.



On December 12th 1921, Elena Purgatorio was one of an estimated six thousand women who marched in protest of current labor practices in coal mines.



“They banded together and they wanted to make a statement,” says Linda Knoll, Miner’s Hall Museum Board Member, “It was very unusual for women to be doing any protesting like this of the sort and they were kind of going against the grain there and against their usual expectations of what women should be doing.”



Back then the march made national headlines and helped preserve the rights of coal miners.



“The Industrial Court Act, which they were marching against, that was all found to be unconstitutional later,” says Knoll.



Now the story of the march is being highlighted across the state.



Kansas governor Laura Kelly recently recognized the significance of the march in a letter to the museum, and for the past six months, cultural preservation group Humanties Kansas has helped produce a speaker series highlighting the era of the Amazon Army.



Knoll says, “It’s their story, so many of the people who came here, their families, this is their story so it’s just very heartwarming to see them support this.”



“I really wanted them to see all of this and what a great way to do that is the 100-year anniversary, for them to see the museum here, you know we look at some of the pictures here and think that’s probably our relatives in those pictures you know,” says Kennedy.



A postmark event will take place Monday December 13th from 10 AM 1 PM at the Miner’s Hall Museum to celebrate the 100th anniversary.



The current Amazon Army exhibit will remain on display until the end of the year.