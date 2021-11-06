Kansas community comes together to help injured Firefighter

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan — The community is coming together to show its support for a Baxter Springs Firefighter who was injured on duty.

Saturday afternoon the Fire Department held a benefit for Lieutenant Malachi Brown and his family.

“It has been incredible. Kind of overwhelming at times, but small town everybody wants to help. There is about 15 fire department’s here today. It’s been really amazing to see,” said Tina Creech, Malachi’s sister-in-law.

Saturday the Baxter Springs Fire Auxiliary held a chicken and noodle dinner fundraiser at Baxter Springs High School for Lieutenant Malachi Brown.

Lieutenant Brown was critically injured fighting a fire on October 15 and is in a medically-induced coma at a Springfield hospital.

“All of the proceeds from the donation go directly to Jessie and Malachi. It’s used for things for their children at home. Travel back and forth and income, bills. Malachi and Jessie both had great jobs, and so that’s kind of on hold right now to get him better. Medical bills, just whatever medical expenses rise up that they need help with right now,” said Creech.

Malachi and Jessica’s three kids are being taken care of by family in Baxter Springs.

“They’re handling it a lot better than expected. Just because they do have support. They know that there is always going to be somebody they are still going to their activities. They’re still keeping life as normal as possible.”

Fire departments across the four states have been holding fundraisers to show their support for Lieutenant Brown and his family.

“The brotherhood of the fire service is very strong and we are so appreciative of it. We’ve had a huge response from numerous departments across the four states. The city of Joplin, Webb City, Redings Mill, Quapaw Tribe, Quapaw City, the list goes on and on. They’ve all shown support holding fundraisers of their own and sending trucks even here today from as far as Wyandotte Oklahoma. To just be here in support of Malachi and the department. We are very grateful,” said Lieutenant Karsten Creech, Baxter Springs Fire Auxiliary.