Kansas college students can learn to fix tractors for free

In this Dec. 4, 2019, photo Peyton Schwerdtfeger of Lyons, Kansas, works on John Deere equipment as part of the Garden City, Kansas Community College’s associate degree program in Garden City. Students in Kansas can enroll in the free-tuition agricultural tech program at Garden City and Fort Scott community colleges as long as they find a John Deere dealership to sponsor them. (Alice Mannette/Hutchinson News via AP)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – Students in Kansas can learn how to fix tractors free of charge at two community colleges through a tech program partnership with the manufacturing giant John Deere.

The Hutchinson News reports that students can enroll in the free-tuition agricultural tech program at Garden City and Fort Scott community colleges as long as they find a John Deere dealership to sponsor them. Ryan Unruh, corporate service manager at BTI, says the starting salary for a technician job is $50,000 to $60,000 annually, with higher rates for the experience.

Kent Aikin, a John Deere instructor at FSCC, says Kansas is in high demand for the field.