Kansas college students can learn to fix tractors for free

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – Students in Kansas can learn how to fix tractors free of charge at two community colleges through a tech program partnership with the manufacturing giant John Deere.
The Hutchinson News reports that students can enroll in the free-tuition agricultural tech program at Garden City and Fort Scott community colleges as long as they find a John Deere dealership to sponsor them. Ryan Unruh, corporate service manager at BTI, says the starting salary for a technician job is $50,000 to $60,000 annually, with higher rates for the experience.
Kent Aikin, a John Deere instructor at FSCC, says Kansas is in high demand for the field.