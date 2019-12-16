Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train makes appearance in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Step aside Santa, the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train is coming to town!

Four state residents made it out to Joplin Sunday to lay their eyes on the locomotive.

Attendees walked through train cars decorated for the holidays, got their photo taken with Santa and enjoyed hot chocolate all free of charge.

For the past 18 years, the holiday train has been making stops around five different states in collaboration with the Salvation Army.

At each stop, the train drops off donations for those who are in need during the holidays and invites the community out for an evening of Christmas fun.

Grant Elliott of the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express says, “People love Christmas. They love presents, they love Santa, the Christmas decorations and the Holiday Express. It brings joy and it’s a community builder for each of the stops we have.”

Monday at 4 p.m. the holiday train will be stopping in Pittsburg at Elm and Monroe Streets.