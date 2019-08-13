Kansas City police kill gunman at Legends shopping center

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after reports of an armed suspect in the Legends Outlets.
A man went to a hotel at 110th and State Avenue and said he shot his wife and was going to the Legends Outlets, according to KCKPD. The Legends Outlets went into lockdown around 10:25 a.m. and tweeted an alert to customers about a “potentially armed suspect” in the Village West area.
A helicopter feed from KSHB-TV showed officers surrounding a red car near State Avenue and Village West Parkway. Officers surrounded the man, who shot at them.
Tom Tomasic with KCKPD confirmed police returned fire and killed the man.
Police are still on scene, but the Legends Outlets went back to normal operation around 10:40 a.m. There are no additional details available on the condition of the involved officer or the armed suspect.
This is a developing story.