Kansas City police kill gunman at Legends shopping center

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after reports of an armed suspect in the Legends Outlets.

A man went to a hotel at 110th and State Avenue and said he shot his wife and was going to the Legends Outlets, according to KCKPD. The Legends Outlets went into lockdown around 10:25 a.m. and tweeted an alert to customers about a “potentially armed suspect” in the Village West area.

Attention: After learning about a potentially armed suspect in the Village West area, we are taking the proper measures to put the safety of our shoppers first and have secured the property. @KCKPD is on the scene and keeping us updated as we actively work with them. — Legends Outlets (@LegendsShopping) August 13, 2019

A helicopter feed from KSHB-TV showed officers surrounding a red car near State Avenue and Village West Parkway. Officers surrounded the man, who shot at them.

Tom Tomasic with KCKPD confirmed police returned fire and killed the man.

Police are still on scene, but the Legends Outlets went back to normal operation around 10:40 a.m. There are no additional details available on the condition of the involved officer or the armed suspect.

This is a developing story.