Kansas Chief Justice Retiring

KANSAS – A shakeup at the top of the highest court in Kansas.

Chief Justice Lawton Nuss announced he will retire in December.

Nuss has been on the court since 2002, and served as the chief justice since 2010. The announcement comes less than three weeks after fellow Justice Lee Johnson announced his retirement. That means Laura Kelly gets to name two justices in her first year as governor.

“For governors this is really a big deal, to be able to pick several supreme court justices, and it doesn’t always happen this way, obviously Governor Sam Brownback who served almost two terms only got to pick one justice.” Bob Beatty, KSNT News Political Analyst

The court will soon be made up of one pick from former Governor Bill Graves, one from Sam Brownback, two from Governor Kelly, and three Kathleen Sebelius picks.