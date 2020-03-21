Kansas changes liquor laws to allow curbside service

KANSAS — The coronavirus is prompting a change to Kansas liquor laws.

Kansans can now get their beer and alcohol to-go.

The Director of the Kansas Alcoholic and Beverage Control has issued a policy change that will allow restaurants and bars to sell bottles of beer and wine curbside.

The policy only applies to retail liquor stores, drinking establishments, class a clubs, class b clubs, farm wineries, microbreweries, micro-distilleries, and producers.

David Lipe, Owner, Sharky’s Pub and Grub, said, “We haven’t had any customers ask for that yet and I guess, I mean that’s really the least of our worries right now we’re just trying to keep our place more clean and you know do the proper procedures and keep the doors open.”

The new policy also means liquor stores can make curbside deliveries within a 50-foot radius from their entrance.

They can also designate specific to-go parking stalls or similar locations within that same distance.