Kansas businesses waiting to re-open

PITTSBURG, Kan. — As select businesses across Kansas begin to reopen, others are sitting back and waiting for their turn to get back to normal.

Deja Bickam spoke with members of one gym who say May 18 can’t get here soon enough.

Kim Harman, Co-Owner of Tri Fitness 24/7, says, “Do I think people need to be active again, absolutely. This is a stress reliever for so many.”

The sign outside says 24/7, but Tri Fitness 24/7 gym in Pittsburg hasn’t been open since March 24. If you ask Co-Owner Kim Harman how she’s doing, she says..”just surviving.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s re-opening plan prohibits gyms from opening until May 18.

Andrea Metcalfe, Personal Trainer, Tri Fitness 24/7, says, “We have never even shut the lights off here so it’s definitely a challenge.”

Personal trainer, Andrea Metcalfe, says in the two-and-a-half years she’s been at the gym, they’ve never closed.

Metcalfe says, “There’s been tears, and we’ve been in here cleaning and working our butts off to make sure that everything’s good for everybody to come back.”

Gym members say they didn’t expect their last workout here, to literally be their last.

Lori Green, gym member, says, “Oh no. Absolutely not. Totally didn’t even prepare for it, didn’t expect it.”

Courtney Smith, gym member, adds, “I think everybody who is a member of any gym is ready to get back to the gym. I think especially with all of this going on, I think health and wellness is a huge, important thing to take care of right now.”

Andrea Metcalfe, Personal Trainer, Tri Fitness 24/7, says, “Harry and Kim do a lot for us, and they put their customers first, so it’s definitely taken a hit on all of us.”

Kim Harman, Co-Owner of Tri Fitness 24/7, adds, “I always felt like we needed to protect them, and when it got to the end and kind of crazy, that’s how I felt. This is my family. They [are not just] my members, this is my family.

Harman says she cannot wait to welcome her family home.

Harman adds, “I will be an emotional wreck because I’m going to be in here to welcome everybody back. If that’s at 4 A.M. or whatever time we decided to open at that point.”

Harman says when Tri Fitness 24-7 re-opens, they will let members know on their Facebook page.