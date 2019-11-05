Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) published 2018 Domestic Violence/Rape Report

Advocates stand by red flags on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier, Vt., Tuesday, April 25, 2006, to correspond to the estimated number of individuals victimized by domestic and sexual violence in Vermont in 2005. They placed 3,255 flags during the demonstration.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KODE/KSNF) — Today, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) released the 2018 Kansas Domestic Violence, Stalking, and Rape Report.

The report consists compiled data on domestic violence, rape, stalking, sodomy, and sexual battery incidents reported to the KBI by state and local law enforcement agencies across Kansas.

The offenses counted in the report represent only those reported by victims to law enforcement. It does not consist with unreported incidents.

Looking at the domestic violence reports, there was an overall total of 24,066 domestic violence incidents in the state. This indicates an overall 6% increase in reported domestic violence incidents.

This shows that every 21 minutes and 50 seconds, a domestic violence incident was reported in the state. A domestic violence arrest occurred every 43 minutes and 48 seconds.

Compared to 2017, Kansas experienced one less domestic violence related homicide, at 37 homicides. Of the 146 total homicides, roughly ~25% were related to domestic violence.

Looking at the rape report, 1,349 rapes were reported to law enforcement which increased the overall number by 8.9%.

A rape was reported every 6 hours and 29 minutes. In ~81% of the incidents, the suspect was known to the victim.

