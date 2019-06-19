Kansas Board of Regents will decide on tuition increase at state universities

KANSAS–

The Kansas Board of Regents will decide Wednesday if tuition at some universities will increase next year.

This year, legislators approved an additional $32 million for higher education. But some schools are still planning on raising tuition.

KU and Wichita State submitted plans to increase prices by 1 percent.

K-State wants to raise tuition by 3 percent.

One lawmaker is saying schools were hoping for more money from the legislature.

“Everyone has a goal of making college more affordable in Kansas, at the end of the day $33 million isn’t the $50 million that the universities, community colleges, the Board of Regents asked for and so I think they have to make up for that shortfall somewhere.” Rep. Brandon Woodard, (D) Lenexa

Woodard says after a decade of cuts to higher education, it will take more than one legislative session to fix the issue.