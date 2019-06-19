Kansas Board of Regents will decide on tuition increase at state universities

by: Alec Gartner, KSNT

The Kansas Board of Regents will decide Wednesday if tuition at some universities will increase next year.

This year, legislators approved an additional $32 million for higher education. But some schools are still planning on raising tuition.

KU and Wichita State submitted plans to increase prices by 1 percent.

K-State wants to raise tuition by 3 percent.

One lawmaker is saying schools were hoping for more money from the legislature.

“Everyone has a goal of making college more affordable in Kansas, at the end of the day $33 million isn’t the $50 million that the universities, community colleges, the Board of Regents asked for and so I think they have to make up for that shortfall somewhere.”

Rep. Brandon Woodard, (D) Lenexa

Woodard says after a decade of cuts to higher education, it will take more than one legislative session to fix the issue.

