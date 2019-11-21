Kansas Board of Regents tours PSU

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Today kicked off day one of a two-day tour by the Kansas Board of Regents on the Pittsburg State campus.

Six Kansas universities and 19 two-year institutions gathered on campus for a special meeting discussing higher education in the state.

Topics discussed included housing, tuition and dining options at campuses across the state.

Pittsburg State has the honor of hosting the board of regents every two years, and they are looking forward to opening up the floor to some discussion.

“The cost of housing and dining. And so most of our students will participate in some way or another throughout their college career. What we charge for those is directly relevant to the cost of education to our students and all of our institutions and so it’s a very important item for us to consider today,” said Shane Bangerter, Regent Chair, Kansas Board of Regents

“Last year, we received about 2.1 million dollars more than the preceding year, so we’re certainly going to be very active in Topeka for the rest of this month and certainly into January and February, rally making the case for continued investment in higher education,” said Dr. Steve Scott, President, Pittsburg State University

The visit will conclude tomorrow with a campus tour of Pittsburg state.

As well as a town hall event so the Board of Regents can hear from students and faculty on any needs they have for their education or workplace.