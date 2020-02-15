Kansas bill would remove language against same sex marriage from constitution

KANSAS (KSNT) — Same sex marriage is legal in the U.S.

Now – two Kansas lawmakers want the state constitution to match.

Two democratic lawmakers have filed a bill.

They say it would remove ‘discriminatory language’ from the Kansas Constitution.

They want any language against same-sex marriage to be taken out of Kansas law and the state constitution.

While the laws are not enforceable due to the federal law – supporters want the language gone.

Thomas Witt, Equality Kansas, said, “It’s insulting and discriminatory and there’s no place for that kind of language in Kansas laws.”

The change to the Kansas constitution would need to pass the house and senate before being placed on a ballot to be voted on by voters.