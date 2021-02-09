Kansas bill would expand license plates recognizing military veterans

KANSAS — Men and women who served in the military could soon have a new way to be recognized by the state of Kansas.

A bill in the legislature would create new license plates to honor specific branches of the military. The design would likely look similar to the non-specific veteran license plate that is currently available. Right now, Kansas has plates to honor military members in the National Guard, wars that were served in, and distinctive honors. The bills’ sponsor says this is something that would benefit all veterans.

Rep. Kristey Williams, (R) Augusta, said, “It’s something that they would like, that they have requested, and therefore it seems like an easy offering on the legislature’s behalf to provide this back to them as a gift.”

Lawmakers are also debating the creation of Proud Educator and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority license plates.